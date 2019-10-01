Kano – Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Nigerians to continue to live peacefully irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences to fast track national growth.

Ganduje made the call on Tuesday during the 59th Independence Anniversary celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.‎

He said the call was necessary so as to promote peace and unity as well as to ensure economic growth and development in the country.

Represented by Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the state deputy Governor, Ganduje said the State Government would continue to spread the gospel of peace and unity to promote peaceful coexistence among diverse people of Kano state.

He called on Nigerians to see the nation’s diversity as a source of strength that unite us and not a tool for division along faith and ethnicity.

“Our diversity should not be used as a tool to split us,it should rather bring us together as long as there is understanding and respect,“ he said.

“As the nation celebrates its 59th Independence Anniversary, I want to remind Nigerians of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers, who fought for the independence of our great country.

“I therefore, urged that we should not allow these sacrifices to go in vain,“Ganduje said.‎

Ganduje said governments must support the youth to imbibe values and attitude that would equip them to contribute to national development.

According to him, the youth constitutes a critical sector of the Nigeria’s society urging them to guard against acts capable of threatening national security.‎

Ganduje restated his administrations commitments to improve education, health, security, agriculture and youth empowerment in the state.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, the State Head of Civil Service, Dr. Kabiru Shehu, heads of Security agencies and traditional rulers attended the Independent Anniversary celebration.(NAN)

