Independence Day (October 1) in Nigeria is that day of the year in which citizens reflect on the country’s freedom from British colonial rule.

Brands maximize this opportunity to effectively deliver advertising messages to their consumers and also portray their spirit of patriotism.

Celebrating Nigeria at 59 is another edge for brands who have made significant achievements since their establishment in Nigeria.

This year’s celebration, followed series of brands commitment to celebrate their consumers by unleashing rewards, launching new products, series of price slash and other strategies and offerings to capture customers’ attention during the period.

In furtherance of its quest to always please and excite customers, brands like Smile Nigeria, a 4G LTE pioneer service provider in West Africa has launched a campaign that is designed to give brand new SMIFI and Router devices to its loyal customers.

This latest offer is targeted at customers who have spent a minimum of 12 months on the Smile network.

A vital aspect of this loyalty program is that it offers the customer a router or SMiFi device at no extra cost.

Tecno mobile, recently released another trendsetting device into the Nigerian market, the Tecno Camon 12 series. The new mobile phone, which is the 6th generation of brand’s camera-centric Camon Series comes with a long list of added values and updates from its predecessors.

Also, Vivo, a premium mobile brand confirmed that it would launch its upcoming smartphone with Exynos 980 chipset by the end of this year. The Exynos 980 is the first midrange chipset with an integrated 5G modem.

Here are some other strategies brands adopt to celebrate independence:

· Corporate social responsibility: Part of business operations is Corporate Social Responsibility, and this refers to a designation of funds and time to helping social change. However, outside of those designated resources, it’s nice for a brand to give back through volunteering and raising money and awareness for causes.

· Give aways: Giveaways and free gifts are huge incentives for people to interact with your brand and get involved with any campaigns going on. It’s immensely successful and can be seen working fruitfully on social media, in particular during big holidays like the Independence celebration.

· Use of graphics: graphics can also do a lot just in case your brand may not have the capacity to go into capital-intensive projects. Good graphic design can be very helpful to cue you into celebration. Changing brand colors and themes to celebrate Independence Day is not unheard of for businesses.