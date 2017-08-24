Oba of Benin named chair of TROMPCOM

The Oba of Benin has been nominated to Chairman the Committee of Traditional Rulers of Oil, Mineral Producing States (TROMPCOM) comprising Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The patron of TROMPCOM and Amanayabo of Brass in Bayelsa State, His Royal Highness, King Diete Spiff, announced this when he paid Oba Ewuare II a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City.

He informed the Benin monarch that the body was formed to address the problems posed by oil exploration and gas flaring in the area, in order to bring succour to the people of the oil producing states, whose environment have been devastated by it.

King Diete Spiff explained that the chairmanship of the body is rotational every two years, and that it is now the turn of Edo State to chairman the body, hence he decided to come personally to plead with the Oba of Benin to honour them by accepting the chairmanship.

The Amanayabo of Brass said if the people of the oil producing states are impacted on positively, unemployment and youth restiveness in the area would be taken care of.

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, expressed gratitude to King Diete Spiff for the invitation extended to him to chairman the body, adding that he accepts to take the responsibility and prayed God and the ancestors to grant him the wisdom and good health to do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

His Royal Majesty however called for the utilisation of the abundant gas resources instead of flaring it to cause environmental and health hazards for the people.

The Benin monarch used the opportunity to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back home and thank God for his quick recovery.

Oba Ewuare II told his guest that he would soon embark on nation-wide thank you tour, beginning with a visit to President Buhari in Abuja, after which he hopes to visit traditional rulers in the South-South and other parts of the country.