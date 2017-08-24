Edo auto crash: Obaseki sympathises with victims, families

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his sympathy for the victims and families of those who were involved in the auto crash that claimed nine lives on Tuesday, along Upper Sokponba Road in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki, who received the news with sadness and great distress, said: “Particularly painful is the fact that the people were only just setting out early in the morning in search of their daily bread when the unfortunate incident occurred.”

He added that the state would soon unveil the new traffic wardens who have been undergoing training to take over traffic management on the state’s roads to check accidents and unprofessional conducts by drivers on the roads.

“The sad event brings the need to enhance the regulation of road traffic in the state into sharp focus. Which is why apart from our commitment to fixing our road infrastructure, we have recruited and trained a group of young men and women in the state to take charge of traffic management in the state,” the governor said.

The visibly shaken governor said that there were no words adequate to express the grief which members of the families of the accident victims have been suddenly thrust into, and assured that “as a government we want them to know that we stand with them in this desperately difficult time.

Our prayers are with the friends and families of the victims as well as the entire Edo people in this trying time and our pledge to do all in our power to improve living conditions in the state remains unshaken.”