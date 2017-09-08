Herdsmen attack community in Plateau

Several fatalities have been reported following an overnight Fulani herdsmen in Ancha, a village in Maingo, Bassa LGA of Plateau State‎.

Update: The number of deaths recorded in the attack at Ancha village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to twenty following the deaths of two victims, who were receiving treatment at a hospital in Miango.

Herdsmen had launched an attack on the community in the early hours of today, leaving eighteen dead. Among the dead are seven men, five women and six children, while ten people sustained gunshot wounds, as well as deep machete cuts.

Residents of the community have since been thrown into mourning following the sudden attack.

Early callers to the community to commiserate and assure residents of security were the special task force commander and the Police Commissioner in Plateau.

The youths were by the security operatives of security and challenging residents especially youths to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding the community.

Major General Anthony Atolagbe, commander Operation Safe Haven during a visit to the community also called on the youths not to take the law into their hands as security operatives have commenced an investigation into the attack.