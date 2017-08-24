‎EDSG battles spread of HIV/AIDS

Edo State government (EDSG) is not resting on its oars in the drive to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS. To this end, the State Agency for the Control of AIDS and HIV (EDOSACA) recently embarked on a routine HIV Testing Service (HTS) in some communities in the state.

The Programme Manager, EDOSACA, Hajia Mariat Binkola, said “the exercise is to sensitise the people especially those in the rural areas on the uptake of HIV test, so as to reduce the risk associated with the disease.

She said even though a lot of awareness has been created, and a good number of the population seem to be cautious, there is still need for these routine tests, not only is it part of their continuous schedule, but cases that are discovered are quickly referred for necessary followed up to the treatment facilities.

The routine HTS outreach was carried out in Aruogba Community in Oredo Local Government Area and Ugbogui Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area.

The outreach in Aruogba community was held in collaboration with National Association of Seadogs Worldwide, where free medical tests were carried out and drugs dispensed alongside were necessary.

In Ugbogui community, the level of awareness was quite high as people turned out voluntarily in large numbers for the free HIV/AIDS testing services.

A total of three hundred and five (305) persons were tested during the exercise.

Those who tested positive were referred to comprehensive centres for confirmatory test and initiation into the Antiretroviral Therapy.

The EDOSACA team also included Network of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWAN) and Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS, Edo State chapter.