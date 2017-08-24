‎Edo Assembly impeachments: Group backs new leadership

THE Benin Youth Council (BYC) has charged the new leadership of the State House of Assembly led by Speaker Kabiru Adjoto to avoid some of the mistakes allegedly made by the former Speaker, Justin Okonoboh, so as to have a successful tenure.

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator General, Mr. Omoruyi Igbinedion, pointed out that one of the mistakes of the Okonoboh-led administration was his alleged failure to treat a private bill aimed at “amending a controversial part of the 1978 Bendel State Chieftaincy Law – which undermine the Benin heritage on the ascension of the throne of the Oba of Benin and other traditional rulers”.

The BYC said: “His poor leadership inspired the former Deputy Speaker to appropriate some properties of the Assembly as her personal belongings.

That his crass insensitivity engendered the consideration of the obnoxious Grazing Reserve Bill which recently fractured the cordial relationship between Christians and Muslims over the herdsmen palaver.

“We believe that the new leadership will restore the dwindling image of the House in a manner that the Oba of Benin and indeed all Edo Royal fathers will appreciate it in the long run.

We believe strongly that new leadership is capable of complementing the State Governor in furthering peace, development and justice in Edo State”.

Commenting on the alleged marginalisation cry by Esan people following the removal of Okonoboh, the BYC reasoned that “it is the business of the House to elect its leadership and not the duty and ethnic champions.

Esan people have been elected severally as Speaker but on their own they kept making mistakes that led to their impeachment.

“We must look for credible leaders who can ensure good governance no matter where they come from. APC zoned the Speakership to Edo Central but is it the same APC that will tell the elected Speaker to behave himself,” it stated”.