Nigeria Youth Congress condemns attack on voters in Omuo Ekiti

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has condemned the attack on voters in Omuo Ekiti during the House of Assembly bye election.



Mr Tosin Adesuyi, the Chairman of NYC, Ekiti state Chapter, condemned the attack while speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday.



He described the violent attack on voters as, “a slap on democracy and a show of democratic immaturity”, while commiserating with the families of the victims and calling for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.



“Willingness to serve should not be by force, but subject to people’s wish. Our electoral process ought to have grown to a stage where the most popular among the flag bearers emerges without manipulation or violence of any sort.



“It is disheartening seeing how our nascent democracy is being raped by some desperate politicians,” Adesuyi said.



He added that modern day politicians should learn how to play politics by the rules, by appealing to the minds of the electorate to claim their mandates willingly as against imposing themselves.

The NYC chairman appealed to the youths in Ekiti East, to stay out of any act that could increase irregularities and violence, as any damage done would only amount to double loss.



“It profits nothing to destroy our own properties by ourselves, think twice before taking any action.”



He also called on Gov. Kayode Fayemi to ensure that there was peace in Ekiti East, saying, “It is the constitutional duty of the government to ensure that lives and properties are well secured”.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election, which was marred by violence, was conducted to fill the vacant seat of the Ekiti East Constituency 1. (NAN)