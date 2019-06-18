Nigeria vs France: How Super Falcons could still qualify despite 1-0 defeat

Nigeria, on Monday night, lost 1-0 to hosts France in their last Group A game at the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons held on for 75 minutes, before conceding a penalty that Wendie Renard converted at the second time of asking.

Before the game, it was almost certain that Thomas Dennerby’s ladies would finish third in the group, as Norway were going to face Korea Republic.

However, if they had gotten a point, the Falcons would have stood a bigger chance.

Nigeria’s chances, which are now slim, depend on results from other groups.

But there are only three spaces left, as China has already taken one of the slots reserved for the best third-placed teams.

For the African champions to qualify for the Round of 16, Scotland need to beat Argentina. Or at least hold the South Americans to a draw.

New Zealand must also hold Cameroon or if either side wins, it must not be by more than three goals.

Thailand, who have conceded 17 times already, should not lose by more than three goals to Chile.

The Falcons might even need Jamaica to pull off a shock win over Australia in Group C.

Group games will be concluded by Thursday, June 20.