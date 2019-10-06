Nigeria is set to host the second International Conference on Science Communication and Development in Africa which is scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Executive Director, Institute of Strategic and Development Communication at the Nasarawa state University, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura has announced.

Dandaura said the conference will hold from October17-19 at the National Universities Commission (NUC) auditorium, Maitama-Abuja.

He added that the conference will to bring together over 250 scholars, policy makers, scientists, communication specialists and legislators across Africa.

The don stressed that the theme of the conference: “Humanising science- optimizing innovation and communication for development in Africa” is critical at this point in time in Africa, as it will enhance necessary changes in the continent.

According to him, the conference which is jointly organized by the Nasarawa state University, Keffi and the University of Makerere, Kampala, Uganda is strategic at this point in time, as critical information, which will ensure that the common man benefits from the scientific researches being conducted in Africa.

Read Also: Nigerian artists rally for NAFEST in Edo with Art Exhibition, Conference

“As we all know that science plays a major role in human development because intrinsically, it attempts to provide solutions to identified human challenges and seeks to impact society positively.

“However in most developing countries, there is a wide margin between available scientific findings/inventions and the application of such to improve daily lives of the populace.

“Communication is central to the process of scientific research and facilitates the uptake of the findings in such a way to impact human lives positively.

“It is against the backdrop and more that the Nasarawa state University and the University of Makerere, Kampala, Uganda are partnering with many local and partnering with many local and international organizations to host the conference which is expected to be hosted across African cities in rotation,” Dandaura explained.

The conference will also provide opportunities for inventors to exhibit their scientific products as well as drive discussions that would improve policies governing science, communication and research in Africa.