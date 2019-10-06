The week of 74th United Nations General Assembly may have come and gone but its memories still linger on. One of such memorable moments came on Wednesday, the 25th of September, 2019, when Nigeria was announced to host her maiden edition of the Global Goals World Cup (GGWCup) in March 2020.

2ndto Left is Mr. Kayode A. Oluokun (Co-founder 17 Goals Africa Initiative), 3rdto the Right is Engr. Hussaini Sulaiman Tahir Chairman, Board of Trustees (17 Goals Africa Initiative), and Mr. Oludeji Owoyele (Co-founder 17 Goals Africa Initiative)

The announcement, which took place during the GGWCup finals (held at SAP Next-Gen Office, 48th Floor of 10, Hudson Yard, New York City,) came on the heels of the signing of an MoU between EIR Soccer of Denmark (the organisers of the global finals) and 17 Goals Africa Initiative (the local organizing partner in Nigeria) in August, 2019.

Present at the event were the representatives of 17 Goals Africa Initiative, Engr. Hussaini Sulaiman Tahir, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, and Messrs. Kayode A. Oluokun and Oludeji Owoyele, both Members of the Board of Trustees and Co-Founders of the NGO.

Other dignitaries that were present include Mr. Boaz Paldi, the Manager for Partnerships and Engagements for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Babatomiwa Adesida, Sahara Foundation Private Sector Engagement Specialist, Mrs. Chinasa Ken-Ugwuh, Manager, Country Management and Sustainability (PwC Nigeria), Ms. Kelly Nascimento-DeLuca (the legendary Pele’s daughter) and Mr. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Actor in Game of Thrones and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, amongst others.

The GGWCup is the world’s only activation-driven football tournament empowering women and citizens around the world through working with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also an alternative 5v5 football tournament where football meets special purpose.

The global finals trophy, which is traditionally held in New York, is competed for by winners from different countries and this year’s tournament was worn by the Yellow Ladies from Czech Republic by defeating the team from Saudi Arabia.

Other local host countries that were also announced include Colombia, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, India, Czech Republic, Kenya and Dominican Republic.

The maiden edition of GGWCup Nigeria is proposed to be hosted by Lagos State with 64 teams drawn from the private and public sectors, NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and Religious Organisations. The winner of the event will represent Nigeria at the 2020 Global Finals in New York during the week of the 75th United Nations General Assembly.