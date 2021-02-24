Nigeria To Export 70mw Electricity To Togo — Daily Times Nigeria

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has entered a bilateral agreement with the Republic of Togo to supply the country with 70 Megawatt of electricity under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The Executive Director, Generation, NDPHC, Engr. Kassim Abdullahi made this known over the weekend, during the inspection of the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State.

NatureNews gathered that the expected power export, would be generated from its Calabar Power plant under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) programme.

The electricity company also revealed that there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100MW from the plant.

The plant, which is wholly owned by NDPHC under the NIPP program, has five units (Gas Turbines) with a total designed capacity of about 600 Mega Watts. Engr. Abdullahi, while speaking shortly after the inspection, described the plant as one of the best amongst NDPHC plants with uninterruptible gas availability and a good dispatch network.

He said the company already has a power purchase agreement to supply 70MW of power to West African nation- Togo from the power plant and are in discussion to supply another 100MW to Paradise City in Calabar.

READ ALSO: Researchers harvest electricity from shadow through a low-cost energy generator

He said, “Calabar is one of our best power stations under NDPHC and is one of the power stations with the good gas supply, where we have a GSA with ACCU Gas.

“Calabar is doing very well. We have gas, we have a good network for dispatch. It is one of the best”. He mentioned that when all the units are firing, the Calabar power plant has a total capacity of 560MW available power for dispatch.

‘’The Eligible Customer framework is one of the keys relieves for the power sector that we have here in Nigeria.

‘’More especially, most of the power stations that we have in NDPHC today are limited in their operations because of the dispatch challenges. Also read: Pension Committee submits Report, recommends N2trn investment in infrastructure.

“We are hardly doing the full capacity because of grid constraints but with the eligible customer’s framework, we are able to commence some serious drive and engagements with willing buyers of our power”.

“Calabar is one of the Plants where we have a bilateral agreement with Togo, with a PPA to supply about 70MW and also there are on-going discussions with other potential customers in Calabar like the Paradise City, where they are willing to off-take 100mw”.

‘’This is the way to go, we are working tirelessly in getting more eligible customers to ensure that these available stranded power that we have in most of the power stations are dispatched.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Calabar Power Plant- Engr. Oyewale Olugbenga John, who spoke to the Vanguard, noted that the plant has remained the best through the support of NDPHC management and the good operation and maintenance team at the plant.