Nigeria supports global action on Paris climate agreement, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s readiness to mobilise relevant stakeholders towards climate action, as well as support for regional, continental and global multilateral initiatives on attaining the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The Nigerian leader, who gave the assurance at a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, on Friday, in Abuja, noted that the fight to redress the impact of climate change was the responsibility of all countries and stakeholders.

He, therefore, congratulated President Joe Biden of the United States for his renewed interest in the Paris Agreement.

“I would like to express my profound appreciation to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for convening this Summit at a time the world is experiencing tremendous vulnerability from the COVID-19 pandemic and Climate Change impact, among several other global challenges.

“The issue of Climate Change has taken the front burner globally, as its effects can be seen and felt all around us; ranging from increased atmospheric temperature to irregular rainfall patterns, as well as sea level rise, owing to the melting of glacial ice.

“Nigeria commends the Biden Administration for the positive decision of returning the United States to the Paris Agreement.

“In addition to bringing about abundant green economic opportunities to the US economy, the move further complements the larger transition process of global economies to low carbon development pathways,’’ he said.

The president said the Summit would prove instrumental in mobilizing high-level political support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement and its Katowice Rulebook, as well as inviting more countries and stakeholders to take more climate-oriented responsibilities.

Buhari told world leaders that Nigeria was one of the most vulnerable nations, although it had begun undertaking major environmentally sound and climate-friendly programmes, while treading the path of sustainability.

“We are expeditiously implementing programs that would stimulate a gradual transition away from the use of wood stoves to kerosene, Liquefied Natural Gas, biogas and electricity.

“The immediate effects include healthy competition among private sector players, leading to higher productivity, employment and faster service delivery.

“In the Agriculture production and supply chain sector, we are targeting improved efficiency and productivity through the provision of accurate and timely weather forecasts to farmers, supply of drought tolerant and early maturing crop varieties and promoting empowerment towards the diversification of livelihood sources.

“Beyond ending gas flaring by 2030, the oil and gas sector has undertaken steps for diversification; a risk management system; insurance hedging; research and development, and emergency/crisis planning,’’ the president added.

Buhari also said that the overall outcome of the actions taken had translated into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new job opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges and higher quality of life.

“Nigeria calls on countries to embrace a Circular Economy and Sustainable Production and Consumption models, in order to expedite the attainment of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement,’’ he added.