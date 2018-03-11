Why Nigeria is still Intact- Archbishop Idahosa

Archbishop of Church of God Mission International, Mrs. Margaret Benson Idahosa, weekend, disclosed that Nigeria as a country has not disintegrated due to the prayers of the Christians.

She made the assertion at the 2nd edition of the Benson Idahosa 5 Kilometer Legacy Road Race organized by the church to mark his 20th year remembrance in Benin.

“There is nothing that God cannot do and I want to let you know that it is because we are here that is why Nigeria is still intact.

” If we were not here praying, Nigeria would have been a thing of the past but thanks be unto God that God is able to do that which is committed unto him and no power of the enemy will destroy Nigeria. It is only God and that is all I know”, she said.

Idahosa, while commending the state and the federal governments in their efforts of reintegrating the Libya returnees with their families, said the church in its own capacity, has also set up skill acquisition centre where the returnees are trained in various skill acquisitions to enable them fend for themselves, families and also contribute their quota to the gross domestic product of the nation.

The Archbishop said it was part of their effort to complement the good work of both the state and the federal government.

“We want to thank God that God is bringing them back and we are having a building now, that is scheduled for them. When they come, we resuscitate them and then send them back to their homes to go and do whatever they can do.

“We have skill acquisition centre where they learn different things. We just added different things to it now, plumbing, computer, bricklaying and all that.

Apart from what we know that skill acquisition does, what they normally do, hairdressing, catering, tailoring and all that but we have added something to it so that when they come in, we first of all, clean them out with the word of God because it is only when the inside is changed that you can change the outside.

“The word of God which is only Jesus can save and when they know that, they will know that they can settle anywhere and even in Nigeria and be success”, she said.

While giving the reason for the Benson Idahosa 5 Kilometer Legacy Road Race, said it became imperative to remember what he stood for how God has helped to sustain his legacy since he departed from the planet earth.

“This March makes 20 years that Archbishop Benson Idahosa exited from this planet earth and we are remembering him today because of the legacy that he left behind.

“Everything that he left behind, they are still working and working more. You know, if you are a business man or a business woman and you have stood by your business for 10 years, you are successful but this one is 20 years and we are running today to mark the 20th year that we are still here, and that in the next 20 years, we will still be here doing what he left behind and that is the essence”, she said.