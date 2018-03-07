Nigeria records 110 deaths from Lassa fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday disclosed that 110 persons have died from Lassa fever outbreak in less than two months.

According to information made available on its website, the government agency said that 78 positive cases have been confirmed in 18 states since the outbreak of lassa fever in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, Dr.Chikwe Ihekweazu, in the latest report, said 35 new cases were confirmed from five states, Edo (19), Ondo (5), Bauchi (1), Ebonyi (9), and Plateau (1), with seven new deaths in confirmed cases from three states;Ondo (2), Edo (2), and Ebonyi (3).

According to the report, from January 1 to March 4 2018, there has been a total of 1121 suspected cases. Of these, 353 are confirmed while seven new deaths were recorded, 8 in probable cases and 24 in negative cases. Case Fatality Rate in confirmed and probable cases is 23.8%.

Since the onset of the outbreak, there have been 110 deaths: 78 in positive-confirmed cases.

The World Heath Organisation last week said the epidemic had reached record highs with 317 laboratory confirmed cases and 72 people dead .

The statement said between February 26 and March 4, 2018, 35 new confirmed cases were positive; 8 were probable; 723 are negative (not a case) and 37 are awaiting laboratory results (pending); 18 states are active (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun, Rivers, FCT, Gombe and Ekiti).

It was also revealed that two health workers were confirmed positive this week in Ebonyi State. Cumulatively, 16 health care workers have been affected in six states, indicating, Ebonyi (9), Nasarawa (1), Kogi (1), Benue (1), Ondo (1) and Edo (3) with four deaths in Ebonyi (3) and Kogi (1).

According to the statement, the age-group affected is 21-40 years (Range: 9 months to 92 years, Median Age: 34 years).

The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 2:1.

85% of all confirmed cases are from Edo (44%) Ondo (25%) and Ebonyi (16%) states.

A total of 3126 contacts have been identified from 18 active states. Of these 1586 are currently being followed up, 1485 have completed 21 days follow up and 21 of the 47 symptomatic contacts have tested positive from 3 states (Edo-11, Ondo-7 and Ebonyi-3).

“Cases currently on admission this weekend at Irrua Specialist Hospital (35), FMC Owo (18) and FETH Abakiliki (16) all isolation beds at the treatment facilities occupied”, the statement added.

The virus is spread through contact with food or household items contaminated with rats’ urine or faeces or after coming into direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.