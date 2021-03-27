Nigeria qualify for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after Sierra Leone failed to win against Lesotho

After a 0-0 draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone on Saturday, the Nigerian national team qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles have eight points after four games, the Republic of Benin has seven, and the Leone Stars and Crocodiles have four and three points after five games, respectively.

The three-time African champions will face the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo, where they will try to maintain their Group L lead.

Nigeria started the Afcon qualifiers on a flying note, securing a 2-1 victory over Benin at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

Victor Osimhen cancelled out Stephane Sessegnon opener before Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu scored a fantastic long-range effort to seal the victory for Gernot Rohr’s men.

The West African giants continued their impressive start to the campaign, securing a 4-2 win over Lesotho at Setsoto Stadium.

Osimhen got a brace in the encounter while goals from Everton star Alex Iwobi and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze completed the rout.

The Super Eagles then fluttered against lowly-rated Sierra Leone in their first meeting, squandering a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 in Benin City, much to the displeasure of their fans.

Their second meeting with the Leone Stars in Freetown ended 0-0 and despite the back-to-back draw, the three-time African champions retained their top spot in Group L.

Nigeria have now qualified for their 19th appearance in the continental showpiece with two games on hand.

After their encounter with Benin, the Super Eagles will then square off against Lesotho in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and Senegal.

Their best performances at the biennial competition were in 1980, 1994 and 2013, where they won the highly coveted trophy.

The West African side remain the team with the most bronze medal at the tournament, winning it eight times.

They will hope to clinch their fourth title at the 2022 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.