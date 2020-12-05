Nigeria presents ratified AfCFTA instrument to AU

The Federal Government has deposited the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) ratification instrument to the African Union in preparation for the take-off of the agreement in January 2021.

This was made known in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, December 5.

The Nigerian representative to the AU, Amb. Richards Adejola presented the instrument to the African Union on behalf of the Federal government, Daily Times reports.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers 563.15kg of Cannabis Sativa in Lagos

According to the statement, the MFA stated, “Amb. Richards Adejola deposited the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement Establishing the AfCFTA with the AU’s legal depository on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, today 5 December, 2020.

“The Instrument was deposited for the advancement of intra-Africa trade and to deepen integration on our beautiful continent. The African Union Commission Chairperson was ably represented by H.E. Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry.”