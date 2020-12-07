Nigeria police reacts to #EndSARS protest at Lekki toll plaza

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to reports that #EndSARS protest was staged in Lekki toll plaza, Daily Times reports.

The police on Monday, said, contrary to viral video, no #EndSARS protest was staged at the Lekki toll plaza.

According to the Punch, there is no protest or gathering at the Lekki as police officers manned the toll gate.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement titled, ‘No Protest, Gathering In Lagos State’, said the police will deal decisively with persons with the intention of staging any protest that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The statement read, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged today 7th December, 2020.

“The Command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state. The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent Endsars protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October, 2020.

“The command, therefore, urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous. The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said any act of hooliganism in the name of fresh protests in the country will be dealt with.