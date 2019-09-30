Nigerian police have freed 19 pregnant women from properties in Lagos, which they describe as “baby factories”.

Most of the women had been abducted “for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies”, a police statement said.

Two women who operated as untrained nurses have been arrested but the main suspect is on the run.

Police said that male babies would be sold for 504,000 and the females for 298,.

They added that the children were to be trafficked, but it is not clear who or where the potential buyers were.

The rescued women, aged between 15 and 28, had been lured to Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, from different parts of the country with the promise of employment.

But they were then held in the properties and raped.