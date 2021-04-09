Nigeria Police ignored intelligence reports on Imo attacks- Ex-DSS chief

Dennis Amachree, a former Assistant Director at the Department of State Services (DSS), claims that the Nigerian Police ignored alerts about the impending attacks on the correctional facility and police headquarters in Imo State.

In an interview with Ripple Nigeria on Channels Television, Amachree said the police had been warned three times about the attacks, and that the incidents, especially the one on Monday, could have been avoided if the police had been vigilant.

“There is plenty actionable intelligence; actionable in the sense that it encourages people to carry it out. About three times, one week before the event, 72 hours before the event, and 48 hours before the event, the Nigerian police were notified that this was going to happen.

“Some criminals who were geolocated in the area were discovered surveilling the prisons and police headquarters, but you know, in our sloppy style, when information comes in, it’s tossed to the side, and then when anything happens, everybody runs around.”

Amachree maintained that the DSS could not have acted on its own intelligence because it was not “a fighting force,” he explained.

“The actionable party is actually the police, because when they say a particular installation or facility is under threat, then the actionable party would go ahead to correct it.

“The DSS is not a fighting force. They have a protective department that is basically responsible for the security of persons, VIPS. But when it comes to fighting, they always liaise with sister agencies, either the police or the military.”

He noted that “some people are just lazy to do their jobs” and advised other states to learn from Lagos State.

“In Lagos, the same intelligence has been coming around and of course they have been proactive.

It’s possible that what’s happening in the North-East will also happen in Lagos. Lagos has taken aggressive measures, especially in terms of protecting the state’s correctional facilities.

And I believe that is the path that other states should take now, because they cannot sit back and wait for it to happen to them,” he said.

The attacks, which took place on Monday, have been followed by other attacks on other police facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed recent attacks on security facilities in the state on enraged politicians who he claims are attempting to destabilize his and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrations.