The senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District at, Senator Orker Jev has enjoined Nigerians to sustain their faith in the corporate existence, unity and indivisibility of the country as it faces many challenges.

Sen. Jev, who stated this in his message to the people of his senatorial district as they join other Nigerians to mark the 59th independence anniversary, said the country is still on track towards regaining what it had lost economically and to insecurity.

He reiterated his belief that Nigerians have cause to celebrate having gained independence from the colonialists and have come a long way in spite of several threats to the corporate existence of the country.

The senator called on the federal government as well as states and major stakeholders to synergize and intensify the fight against terrorism and other violent crimes as well as other criminal acts that tend to divide the country.

Sen. Jev therefore, implored Nigerians to redouble their efforts and be patriotic wherever they find themselves in positions of service, leadership and followers so that the country can move fast to join the comity of developed nations.

The federal lawmaker promised to continue to do his best to enhance peace, progress and the welfare of the senatorial district, Benue state and to steer the ship of the zone with the fear of God for the good of all.

In a related development, former Vice Chancellor of the Benue state University, Makurdi, Prof. David Ker has stressed the need for leaders to improve on the budgetary provision to uplift the education sector.

Speaking on the gains of 59th independent anniversary, Prof. Ker, who is also the vice chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja, noted that political leaders need to lead by example so as to build confidence in their followers if Nigeria is to grow more that what it is at the moment.