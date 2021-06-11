Nigeria needs role of traditional leaders in governance – NCPC

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that Nigeria would bounce back if only the Country respects roles of our Royal Fathers in governance.

Rev Pam made this disclosure on Friday in his office, while recieving delegation from the Uke Kingdom of Nassarawa State, led by His Royal Highness, the Yakanaje of Uke Kingdom, Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Hassan.

He said the Royal Fathers are custodians of our cultural heritage, pointing that if the royal fathers are allowed to play the role they were playing in the past, they would certainly make difference, especially in addressing the present security challenges in the country.

He commended his Royal guest for his show of love and unity which was demonstrated in the composition of his entourage, comprising all denominations.

The NCPC Executive Secretary described Uke Kingdom as very quiet and peaceful community which is contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory, describing his guests as a “peaceful community,” càlling on other traditional fathers in the country to learn from the peaceful co-existence of the Uke people.

READ ALSO: June 12: We won’t allow EndSARS experience – Police

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Hassan said their purpose of visit to the Commission was to congratulate the Executive Secretary on his well-deserved appointment as the NCPC Boss saying; “we are here to render a helping hand to the Executive Secretary in your peace building initiatives and to congratulate you on your appointment.”

He intimated that the Uke Kingdom of Nasarawa State had formed a very sound Peace Technical Committee to promote peace with members drawn from different denominations and tribes.

The Royal father further lauded the NCPC Boss for his effective leadership as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) 19 Northern States, including FCT.

He explained that under his leadership, he had been able to enthrone peace in some parts of the north, including Southern Kaduna and Plateau State.

The Yakanaje was accompanied on his courtesy visit to NCPC by all his top cabinet Chiefs.