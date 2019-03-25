Nigeria needs female speaker in 9th N/Assembly

As the race for who becomes speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly hots up, a human rights and advocacy group, Coalition of South East Civil Society and Human Rights Organizations is drumming support for the candidacy of Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who’s the only female in the race for the exalted position.

In a statement signed by Jasper Uche and Comrade Ibuchukwu Ezike, who are the conveners, the rights groups said the All Progressives Congress (APC) being a national party should consider geographical spread and gender balance in allotting political positions to deserving members in line with what the United States just did with the election of a female speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Nkeiruka, according to the group is a “tested hand in legislative matters judging from her contributions in the last 12 years as a legislator in the green chamber with numerous legislative accomplishments which include, the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, Compulsory Treatment and Care for Gunshot Victims Act 2017 and the Local Government Autonomy Bill which was merged with the constitution amendment bills to mention but a few.”

The group which further described the lawmaker as “a woman of strong character,” adding that “she has to her credit a clean record in public office and her achievements as current House committee chairman on aviation speaks volume.

“Her grass root appeal and her interpersonal relationship with other legislators is a great asset to the APC and the country at large,” the group noted.