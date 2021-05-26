Nigeria needs deep thinkers to forge ahead -Pastor Kasali

A Christian cleric, Reverend Yomi Kasali has declared that Nigeria needs deep thinkers who can reinvent the country now more than ever, adding that alone will stall divisive tendencies currently bedeviling the nation and stunting its growth.

This forms the thrust of discourse, at a special communion and praise service cum Book dedication to commemorate Pastor Motunrayo Alaka’s 40th birthday celebration held at Foundation of Truth Assembly Eric Moore Surulere, Lagos.

The Senior Pastor of Foundation of Truth Assembly, Rev. Kasali opined that the dearth of positive thinkers has been the bane of Nigeria’s development thus far.

“If we have deep thinkers we will not be where we are today. We have political thinkers, tribal thinkers, ethnic thinkers and religious thinkers.

“If we were deep thinkers there are things that we will not do or say. We will know that our problems in this country are not political, it is not APC, PDP or CPC, it is purely morals.

“If we were deep thinkers we will not look at issues from tribal perspectives alone,we will not demonize the ibos,Ibos are fantastic people or Fulanis who are equally great people or even the Yorubas.If we are deep thinkers we will look at issues sincerely and see how to move this nation forward.

“We will not become bigots, saying Christians are better than Muslims, that is not true there are some Muslims who are good people maybe not of our faith. We will know that some Christians of my own constituency and faith can also be corrupt.

“Interest has influenced more of our actions than humanity, whenever you think, you think first Yoruba, next Christian and third my pocket.

“Of the three the pocket is number one, if I don’t have anything in it I would not support it but that shouldn’t be the case. We should think humanity, think nation, think development before we think me because if I think about the collective good it will come to me eventually. If there is no crime in the land things will get better.

“We need people like Pastor Motunrayo a deep thinker, strong sound and balanced, very enlightened, who can offer selfless service to humanity.

“New people who can deliver, who are honest, pure in heart and indeed sincere and detrabalized, who are not religious bigots, who will go out there and look at issues objectively. She will tell you this is right, this is wrong regardless of whose ox is gored,” says Reverend Kasali.

An elated Pastor Motunrayo Alaka in a chat with newsmen after the event notes that Nigeria’s potentials far out weighs all that tends towards division, she harps on the inherent strength in diversity and cultural values adding that the country’s unity must be preserved.

“I will like to serve my country though politicking is not my stuff, I was raised as a child that position is not the most important thing, that leadership is about showing up and doing something.

“So all my life I have always showed up and done something. Whether it is to support somebody or just cleaning a community and if we all have that attitude it is beyond position.

“I am not a position freak but I am the Chief Executive Officer of a centre but that is not me. I am serving the nation now and would love to keep serving but it doesn’t necessarily have to be through politicking.”

On the new book she dedicated to mark her birthday, she noted that the book BITs is Bible Inspired Thoughts, a collection of articles written for about nine years now.

“I put it together because I want to do something for myself on my birthday. I always do alot for other people but my own things I leave them. Being an author is a dream in fact, I have two books I am authoring this year being the first, another one will come out later in the year.

“BITs is about the things I got inspired about reading the Bible and it is not just about the church but about the society, my biggest chapter is about governance, about Nigeria and the fact that we need to build this country because with 200 million people where are we going to go to?

“This is the country is all that we have and we have everything that it takes to have a great nation, a place where visa to US,UK would be guaranteed, it is not something you have to go and take a long queue for, because we are a great people and we also have numbers to our favour,” Pastor Motunrayo affirms.