‘Nigeria needs competent, accountable leaders to surmount insecurity, high unemployment’

By Success Nwogu

Nigeria, being a diverse country needs competent, accountable leaders, with capacity to champion her affairs, if not, will continue to face major challenges such as high unemployment, insecurity, fake propaganda, injustice, hunger and other developmental challenges, a political stakeholder, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, has said.

Mustapha, who is one of the sons of a former Governor of Kogi State, late Prince Abubakar Audu, stated this on the sidelines of his book ‘Naija politics 101: the beginners guide to navigating politics in Africa on Thursday.

He said the book is borne out of his personal experience in politics and should be a guide to young people going into politics in Nigeria.

He said, “Any country that focuses on giving away critical leadership positions to people as a form of reward or those positions are procured without giving priority to competence, will face serious challenges down the road.

“A diverse country like Nigeria needs competent accountable leaders with capacity to champion her affairs, if not, we will continue to face major challenges such as high unemployment, insecurity, fake propaganda, injustice etc.

“Nigeria needs more people who have the financial capacity to stand their grounds in politics and who have a moral compass in their dealings.

“With more people like this entering the political landscape, then perhaps, we can genuinely have leaders that practise politics with values.”

He lamented the pervasive influence of money and god fatherism in Nigerian politics.

He identified other issues in politics to include the party, being a party man, a plan, the grassroots, ‘pay your dues,’ the primaries, media, soliciting support, political jobbers, politics with values, the cabal, a winning plan, black magic, family feud, blackmail and propaganda.

Mustapha said, “You must have money at your disposal, every single element required to turn the machinery of politics in Nigeria requires money – usually known as mobilisation.

Everywhere you go, every speech you give, every time you see your constituents, everyone and everything requires money; if you do not spend, you are considered unserious and not ready for the position.

“In the game of power, money comes first, money comes last, and money is everything in between. Money, power, respect.”

He added, “Unfortunately godfatherism is a reality in the context of Nigerian politics and exists primarily for furthering personal agendas. The god fathers empower people who are place holders and stooges that can be manipulated and ordered around.

The godfathers typically buy party nomination forms for their candidates who usually emanate from their close circle of trusted friends, allies, aides, staff or family.

“If you are bold enough to aspire, then you do not not fit the mold because they cannot control you. The godfather are all liars; they promise everyone the same thing when yo go to them.

They do not particularly stand by any principle, just who can fulfill their desires and aspirations. When the push comes to shove, they will not go out of their comfort zone for anyone.

