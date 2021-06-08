‘Nigeria must go down,’ chanted late Imo ESN commander ‘The Dragon’ in his final moments

On June 6, 2021, Nigerian Army (NA) troops stationed in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, repelled an early morning attack on the Imo State Police Command.

Joseph Uka Nnachi alias King of Dragons, a prominent IPOB/ESN Operational Commander who had been directing attacks on security agencies and government buildings in the South Eastern States, was killed by the army with the help of the Police Special Forces.

He has been at the centre of several heinous attacks since the death of Ikonso who gave up the ghost during an encounter with security forces on 24 April 2021 at Awomama Village of Orlu East LGA of Imo State.

The last moment of the warlord have surfaced. In the video which has gone viral, King of Dragon was seen dancing and gyrating with his fellow comrades in their local dialect which translates ‘Nigeria Must Go down’