Nigeria must feed herself — Minister — Daily Times Nigeria

Dr Ogbonnya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, said in Abuja on Thursday that food security was very critical to Nigeria and that the nation must be well-positioned to feed itself.

Onu said Nigeria’s burgeoning population meant that its inability to feed its citizens would create problems for the country and also for the global community.

Receiving a delegation of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology that paid him a courtesy visit, he said continuous importation of food already created a hike in prices, thereby putting pressure on the country.

He said that the ministry was determined to move the country’s economy away from that of the exporter of raw materials and natural resources to one that was more knowledge-driven and productive.