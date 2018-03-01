Nigeria much stable than media portrayal of the country – German military delegate says

….Pledges support for the military in the fight against insurgency, others

Concerned by the recent challenges in the country, especially in the area of insurgency, pipeline vandalism, and kidnapping, the German Armed Forces General Staff College on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the visit, the leader of the 12 man delegation from the German Armed Forces General Staff College Col. Thorsten Schutz disclosed that media portrayal of the country was one dominated by both economic struggles and crisis especially in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

He However noted that his visit and what he had seen on ground proves that Nigeria is much more stable. He also applauded the collective effort of the various security agencies in dealing with the many security challenges.

In his remark, Schutz described Nigeria as a good example of stability for Africa. He said, ” Nigeria is a good example of stability even with the many problem and crisis they have to deal with. It is in respect of these challenges that we visited to know how they cope with it and how they gain stability in all the region and ultimately in West Africa.

” We used to see Nigeria as a developing country that is aiming for more economic growth and one struggling to get stability. Our news of the country was a little bit dominated with the struggles in the North East, but we know this is not representing the whole Nigeria.”

The leader of the German military delegation noted that it is in this light that Germany is trying to support to ensure stability like they have done in Afghanistan and other countries.

“But this is a factor we are also interested in and we can learn from that because Germany has a very good period of time without those struggles so we are trying to support,” he said.

On the motive for the visit, Schutz said, “we are here to see how the Nigerian Military are coping with the fight against insurgency, vandalism, piracy amongst others. It is also quiet impressive to see the different agencies and how they try to work together in combined effort to counter the challenges.”

Receiving the delegation, the GOC, Major -General Enobong Udoh, appreciated the visit to the division, while urging them to make more of such visits to the country.

The guests were given a brief summary of all the activities of the Division in combatting crime in the recent past and plaques were presented to them by the GOC