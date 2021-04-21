Nigeria melted a heavy blow as Amazon to set up African headquarters in South Africa

Amazon has announced that it will establish its African headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The City of Cape Town has approved the R4 billion River Club mixed-use building, which will be Amazon’s new home in Africa, according to authorities in Cape Town.

This comes just a week after Twitter announced Ghana as the location of its first African office and headquarters.

“The development design intends to create a 150,000 square metre mixed-use space, divided into commercial and housing uses across two precincts. The developer intends 31,900 square metres to be used for residential purposes.

“The development will include both market-driven and affordable housing opportunities – the latter of which will be physically integrated with the other residential units in the apartment complexes.

“It is envisaged that 5,239 jobs will be created in the construction phase alone. The project will also create up to 19,000 indirect and induced jobs,” it said.

The Democratic Alliance has reacted positively to the news that Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, will build its South African headquarters in Cape Town.

According to the study, the Amazon South Africa headquarters has the capacity to generate up to 19 000 jobs.

Dean Macpherson, the DA’s Shadow Minister for Trade, claims it would also inject R4 billion into the local economy.

The prolonged COVID-19 lockout, he claims, has wreaked havoc on the South African economy.