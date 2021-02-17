Nigeria may disintegrate over ethnic crises, Abdulsalami warns

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar has warned that the country may disintegrate if Nigerians do not remain calm and united in the face of recent challenges.

While speaking with Journalists at his Minna home on Tuesday, Abdulsalami said there was need for all Nigerians to come together to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

While expressing concern over the recent attacks in parts of the country, he called on State Governors to take full responsibility in managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states that could fuel disunity, anarchy and disintegration.

According to him “as if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnap and armed robbery is not cup full, the recent happening in some part of the country of ethnic attacks is unfortunate and is adding to the problems”

He said, “in the last two weeks or so, tension is growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast and if care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return”.

“We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times.

“These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames.

“Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth in their own country.

“We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that the harvests will be a serious challenge this year.

Therefore, let us all really together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another”, he said Abdulsalami also appealed to governors of various states to sheathe their swords saying “they should tone down their rhetoric and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voices and frustrations within their states.

“It is true that we are all in a states of fear and collective anxiety. However, the last thing we need is for the enemy to sense a lack of unity on our part or a break in our ranks”.

He urged the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to rise up to the urgent demands of the moment, saying “you need to rally your troops and design the best strategy for ending this tragic war that has continued to consume and destroy the foundations of our dear country.

“We hope that based on their field experiences in this war, they can draw up a well co-ordinated programme to ensure that all our resources are deployed to achieve the much needed victory in this avoidable war”.

He appealed to Traditional institutions, Religious leaders as well as development associations including Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to work towards mobilizing Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another.