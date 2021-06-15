‘Nigeria loses over N100bn yearly in tax-related frauds’

Success Nwogu

Nigeria loses not less than N100 billion every year in tax related frauds, experts have said.

This is according to a statement on Monday by the Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resources Centre, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, who spoke at the 25th Anti-corruption Situation Room organised by HEDA.

The summit was organised in commemoration of the June 12, 1993 elections won by late Chief MKO Abiola. The conference was in partnership with the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR), Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, (PTCIJ), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and AFRICMIL.

Resource persons at the conference included Dr Adebukola Adebayo, Chairman, Joint Association of Persons with Disabilities, (JONAPWD), HEDA Resource Centre, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC), Prof Isah Sadiq Raddah, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Abiola Akiode-Afolabi among others.

The Chairman of the conference was Prof Sadiq Raddah while key note address was delivered by Mr Femi Falana SAN.

Presentations were made by Prof Isah Sadiq Raddah, Barrister Monday Ubani, Muhuyi Magaji, Representative of EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Ghali, Lagos Zonal Head of EFCC, Dr Abiola Akiyode Afolabi and Dr. Mustapha Musa representative of the Code of Conduct Chairman, Prof. Isa Muhammad.

The statement also said rofessionals from different fields said tax manipulation and evasion by individuals and corporate organisations remained one of the most devastating sources of corruption in Nigeria.

Suraju said corruption remained a teething problem in Nigeria with grave consequences on political stability, poverty, lack of jobs, growing wave of violence and extremism.

He urged Nigerians to work in unity to tackle corruption headlong.

According to the statement, some of the participating groups at the summit include but not limited to representatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, (OSIWA), Society for West Africa Internal Auditors Practitioners of Taxation of Nigeria, (CITN),

Lagos Chambers of Commerce, Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management, (CILRN), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, (CIS), Justice Development and Peace Commission, (JPDC) of the Catholic Church, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), CACOL among others.

The participants, in a communique, issued at the end of the day long event said, “Corruption cannot be fought effectively unless Nigeria deals with tax fraud. Many individuals and corporate organisations evade or manipulate tax.

They do this in colThe laboration with professionals like accountants and lawyers. Tax remains the only steady source of income. Unless there is a transparent tax regime, more than 100b will be lost by Nigerians every year to tax related fraud.

“Corruption affects every citizen, young and old, men and women, physically challenged, children and youths, rich and poor, armed and defenceless people alike.

“Nigeria has some 30m people with disabilities. There is a link between corruption and disabilities through poor health services like lack of access to efficient antenatal care, lack of access to balanced diet, bad roads leading to accidents, increasing wave of violence and lack of protective government policies.”

They identified corruption patterns such as illicit money transfer, bribery, electoral malpractices, sharp practices by professionals, increasing number of cyber criminals who are arrested everyday with deep concern for commensurate diligence prosecution of the suspects

The participants said corruption remained one of the major obstacles blocking the uplifting of Nigeria to her required status as a great, dignified and prosperous country.

They expressed deep concern about how corruption affects women and the girl child across the country, either through exclusion, discrimination or sex corruption.

The participants said they recognised the fact that the Nigerian government in the past years had done a lot in the fight against corruption, and that such efforts included the implementation of policies like the Bank Verification Number, Treasury Single Account, trial and conviction of high profile politically exposed persons, and many more.

They noted that the country may not have arrived where she ought to be, but definitely not where she used to be.

They, however, said that despite government efforts and the various anti-graft agencies, corruption remained a major problem confronting the country in all areas, leading to poverty, hunger, lack of jobs, extremism, violence, breakdown of family and societal values and the declining fortunes of Nigeria social, political and economic future.

They recommended that the tiers of Government should enforce an effective tax system.

They noted that taxation is the only sustainable source of revenue for the government and said it was regretful that many actors in the Information Technology sector, multinational companies and many individuals allegedly evade tax in Nigeria making tax fraud a big corruption scourge.

They stated that in any country where corruption thrives, development, growth, the Income Per Capital and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will diminish and added that there can be no genuine investments where corruption is dominant.

They urged the people and the Government to keep alive hope and the collective determination to defeat corruption in order to bring back Nigeria on a path of glory and renaissance.

They said, “The Presidency should sustain the political will in the fight against corruption while the people should discharge their rights and duties in fighting corruption in all strata through personal acts of discipline, respect for law and defence of the society’s moral heritage all required in the campaign to curtain corruption, promote transparency and accountability.’

The experts also urged members of the Federal Executive Council to faithfully embrace the President’s mantra of anti-corruption and transparency while the social units, the family, schools, faith-centres, peers and associations and law enforcement agencies should commit themselves to the campaign against corruption.

According to them, fighting corruption effectively required assets tracing, recovery and disposal which they said should be efficiently executed by the Federal Government with sincerity, transparency and accountability.

They noted that the sub national actors have strategic roles to play in the fight against corruption, hence states and local governments should bring corruption to the front burner in their policy implementations.

The participants said to fight corruption successfully in Nigeria, professionals; lawyers, engineers, accountants, auditors, journalists, builders, medical practitioners should discharge their obligations with the highest sense of transparency and accountability while Nigeria should strengthen law enforcement against tax evasion to ensure control and punishment for culprits in private and public sectors including actors in digital economy.

The reports of the Auditor General released annually, according to the communique, should be constructively engaged by the National Assembly while all indicted MDAs should be referred for investigation by the anti-corruption agencies.

They asked the 36 states of the federation to emulate the example of Kano State by creating an independent and effective institutional framework to fight corruption at the grassroots and added that the capacity of investigators in anti-corruption agencies should be further strengthened through effective use of technology.

They also urged public officers to conform with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) regulations, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“A robust and free media is necessary in any meaningful anti-corruption campaign. Nigeria as a signatory to various international and regional conventions on freedom of speech should desist from any action that threatens media freedom,” the participants said.