Nigeria lacks maturity for state police -Tsav

Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, a retired commissioner of police on Sunday said that Nigeria was not yet civilised and mature for states to operate their own police.

Tsav, who stated this in a statement he personally signed, said that he was not against establishment of state police in the future, but said that currently, activities of some politicians, including governors, suggested that the country was not mature enough for such arrangement.

“The establishment of state and local government police now, which requires amendment of the constitution, is inviting anarchy. We are not yet ready for such arrangement.

“As I always say, state and local government police is desirable in Nigeria, to bring policing to the people at the grassroots, but we are not politically mature enough to have such arrangement in Nigeria,” he declared.

Tsav, a former federal commissioner, Public Complainants Commission said that state police might be misused in the same manner some governors were currently misapplying security votes