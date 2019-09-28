“The country – Nigeria – is towing towards a down path due to religious intolerance and misunderstanding…’ the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said

Kalu speaking at a public lecture organized in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Celebration held at the Abuja National Mosque said “most of our youths have taken so many things for granted because they expect so much from the government.

During my early days as a youth, I became the Chairman of Cooperative and Commerce bank in Eastern Nigeria at just 27 years old and I went ahead to become a Governor in 1999.

“Today majority of the youths in Nigeria expect the government to do virtually everything for them. The Youths are expected to be vibrant, creative and innovative in order to make way for themselves. I encourage our youths to cooperate with our elders, our elders also owe it as a duty to guide our youths through the right path.”

He also said “the society including our youths also need to imbibe the character of obeying the law especially court orders. The laws must be obeyed no matter the level of the court until the order is vacated. Disrespect of the rule of law is one of the major causes of the problems in our society today.

“Most people in the society especially the youths don’t keep to the law, for example driving against the traffic light. Even the wealthy and educated in our society are also guilty of the same offence. Personally I see no difference between Islam and Christianity, because both of them preach peace, oneness, and togetherness. It takes a good Christian to identify a good Muslim and vice-versa.