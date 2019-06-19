Nigeria is stressed under APC administration – Secondus

*Meets Chinese Communist Party delegation

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that a large percentage of Nigerians are passing through distress situations under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the country.

He said that Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges, especially in the area of economy and security which is due largely to the poor governance delivery of the ruling APC.

Receiving a delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Tuesday, Secondus however, said the suffering of Nigerians will be over if the party regains its victory at the election tribunal

The party chairman told his visitors led by its Deputy Director General, Zhou Guohui that Nigeria and China share a lot in common, especially in the area of population where China with over 1.4 billion persons are the largest concentration of human beings in the world while Nigeria with over 200million people are the largest concentration of blacks in the World

According to a statement from Ike Abonyi, his media aide, Secondus said that the population of China makes it imperative that no nation can ignore her given the volume of trade involved in relating with the country.

He said that the PDP would cherish deepening relations with China because “there is a lot to learn from the country that would help in the infrastructural development of our country.

Prince Secondus commended the Chinese government for earmarking about $60 billion for the development of Africa as he expressed the hope that Nigeria will benefit handsomely from the gesture.

Earlier the leader of the delegation, Zhou Guohui, leading five others had explained Chinese interest in Africa, particularly Nigeria and how China has strived to maintain good working relationship between the two countries.