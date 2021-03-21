Nigeria is Large and very complex - General Gowon — Daily Times Nigeria

Former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has called on Nigerian leaders to be more patriotic and sincere in order to successfully deal with the large and complex nature of the county.



The former military leader made the call while giving a lecture in commemoration of the Barewa college 100 years of survival

The former military head of state and chairman board of trustees of the old boys association did not attend in person; he joined the conversation via Webinar to present the lecture.

To mark the milestone, a book titled ‘a history of the school and the nation’ was presented by rights activist, professor Jibrin Ibrahim who gave his explanation on any the country lacks real development.

The sultan of Sokoto and President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambo came up with their solutions.

The Barewa College, Zaria has produced notable leaders such as late former heads of state, Tafawa Balewa, Murtala Muhammed, and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.