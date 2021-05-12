Nigeria is good, traveling abroad is better – Adodo Eddy Osaman

By Mutiat Alli

With the rate of civil unrest, attacks, and killings in Nigeria, Adodo Eddy Osaman, a renowned Training Specialist in Canada and Voice on global issues, has urged the Nigerian youths with traveling ambitions not to be distracted from their goals, “We shouldn’t forget that although the pandemic is still on, there are lots of travel opportunities still out there for the taking. Let’s not be deceived.

There are lot of ways to travel out of Nigeria for good.”

EddyOsaman, as he fondly known on social media also encouraged Nigerians to embrace scholarship and study opportunities in Canada and Europe.

Reiterating why he always recommend Nigerians to immigrate either to Canada or Europe, the Travel enthusiast says, ” when I say Europe, I mean either the Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland.

Iceland) or the Baltic countries (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia). The Nordic countries have been rated even better than Canada and the USA in respect to living standards, GDP and even in passport power.

For folks who find Canada or the Nordic countries expensive, they can opt for the Baltic countries, which are also good Schengen countries to begin with.”

Using Canada his base as a case study, Eddyosaman shed more light on the true meaning of Scholarships, “when people think scholarships, they usually imagine an all-expense-paid trip.

This is not usually the case in all situations. In Canada and other major travel destinations, there are 2 major types of scholarships – Full scholarships and Partial scholarships.

Full scholarships (100% funded) are more affiliated with Higher academic levels such as MSc & PhD, but Partial scholarships can apply to all levels, including BSc. This does not mean BSc aspirants cannot find full scholarships. There are, but you will have to dig deeper.”

Furthermore, EddyOsaman also gave out tips and guidelines on how to get full scholarships to Canada, “don’t go looking at popular scholarship websites,” he said.

Adding, “Knowing fully well that Canada is the most desirable country in the world, there’s a possibility that millions of students worldwide have already applied to those opportunities and your chances of acceptance will be very thin.

If you are looking for full scholarships, then you should actually be looking for research opportunities. Research opportunities are usually funded by the Government or Private companies, and they come with lots of perks. Researches are not limited to the Science/Medical field.

It can be for any profession. Some research can be awkward and funny. I have seen fully funded scholarships tied to research on Owls and even Beetles.”

Aside being a travel enthusiast, EddyOsamen is also a Training Specialist in Teleperformance – the world’s largest Customer Service Company, as well as the founder of iGroup Nigeria, a brand which comprises of