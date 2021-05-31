Nigeria is a safer place today than it was in 2015 – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu has said that as far as Boko Haram is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was in 2015 when they took power. Shehu said this when asked if Nigeria is safer compared to 2015 when his principal took over, on a Channels Television programme.

He also claimed that the current issues in the country are new challenges that have been mostly subdued.

The presidential spokesperson said; “As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was in 2015 when he took power.

“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, and killings in certain sections of the country, much of those have been subdued.

“We have been confronted with the sabotage of oil installations in the south-south that have been managed effectively up to this point. Challenges of kidnapping and banditry have risen in so many parts of the country, including the southwest. Though the south-west is the safest part of the country.”

However lamenting ove spate of attacks by Boko Haram, Shehu said the terrorists have disappeared and merged into a bigger threat.

He said the group which pledged its allegiance to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and has targeted military formations, civilians, religious centers among others, is being funded by the remnants of the Libyan Army in collaboration with Iraq and Iran.

READ ALSO: Updated: Outrage over killing of Jonathan’s former aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo

The Presidential spokesperson said; What we are seeing today is that the Boko Haram that we knew has virtually disappeared and has merged to a bigger threat – ISWAP that is funded and financed by the Libyan Army and alliances that have been formed including Iraq.

“This is a challenge not only to Nigeria, Lake Chad Basin but to the Sub-Saharan region, and the whole of West Africa is tackling this together.”