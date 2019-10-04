The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Indian government have agreed to pull more of their energies together in the fight against corruption and economic crimes in Nigeria and India.

A statement by the spokesman for the commission Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in Abuja on Thursday, said the India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur pledged his country’s commitment at a visit to the Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

He said Thakur explained that the synergy would strengthen the ties between the two nations in the areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT), education, business, digital forensic among others.

He noted that though Nigeria and India had come a long way, a lot needed to be done between the two nations to increase inter-government relationships and flow of information, especially in the areas of security.

“Nigeria is the largest training partner of India in Africa; nearly 50 thousand Indians are in Nigeria.

“We will be glad to come to you when we have challenges,” he quoted Thakur as saying.

Similarly, Magu expressed delight in the visit and appreciated the giant strides of India in technology and development.

He lauded the effort of the Indian government on the manpower development and technical assistance it offered to anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria.

Magu called on the High Commissioner to afford the EFCC opportunities on capacity building.

“We thank you for the technical training assistance for law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, which 250 citizens have benefited from.

“We are prepared to work with the Indian government the more because Nigeria and India have historic relationship,” he said. (NAN)