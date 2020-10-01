Nigeria in coma, life-support under Buhari — Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said Buhari’s regime is the worst in Nigeria’s history while stating that the only thing that would give Nigerians “unspeakable joy” as the country turns 60 was if President Muhammadu Buhari resigns, Daily Times gathered.

Fayose made this statement in a message made available to journalists by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

He also noted that the country is “presently in coma and on life-support” under Buhari.

He said, “The government is for the people and not the people for the government. It must therefore be accountable to people. The police must also be mindful of the fact that they are part of society.

“The reality is that Nigerians are not happy with the present situation of the country. More so that this present government appears to be the worst in the history of Nigeria.

“Nigerians are not happy about the debts accumulated by this government because they can’t see anything being done with the money borrowed.

“They are angry that they can no longer go to their farms, travel on the roads and even sleep in their homes without the fear of being kidnapped, killed or raped by armed bandits.

“Nobody wants Nigeria to disintegrate. Rather, Nigerians want to live their lives normally without minding which party is in government, and as it appears, living in Nigeria has been made extremely difficult by this government.

“Painfully, most of those who are desirous of leaving the country for greener pastures abroad are unable to do so because advanced countries are banning Nigerians from coming to their countries.

“The already weak shoulders of Nigerians are being made to carry too much burden and they have rights to show their displeasure.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria at 60: Release political prisoners — Atiku tells Buhari