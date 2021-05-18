Nigeria Immigration Service suspends issuance of passports

Between the 17th and the 31st of May 2021, the Nigeria Immigration Service has halted the issuance of new passports in order to clear the existing backlog.

At a media briefing on Innovations and Administration for Ease in Passport Issuance and Processing in Abuja, Comptroller General of the Service Muhammad Babandede revealed this.

Babandede also stated that during the two-week period, all passport offices in the country will be closed to the public, and that payment for new passports will resume on June 1, 2021, and will be done online.