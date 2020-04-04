Abuja – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria now has eight laboratories to conduct sample tests for the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed on Friday that 20 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria with 11 in Lagos State, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo State, 2 in Osun State and 1 in Ondo State.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, made this known during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on Covid-19 in the country, on Friday in Abuja.

“One more testing laboratory opened in Lagos today . Nigeria now has eight laboratories for testing for Covid-19.

“The new Lab is the Biosecurity Facility in Lagos State.

“So Lagos now has three Labs. Later today we will activate a Lab in Abuja, and then Kano will be next,” he said.

He assured Nigerians the the centre would conduct tests for the Covid-19 across the country quickly without compromising on standards.

Ihekweazu said that as much as speed was important, “accuracy” was also important, and the nation have to find a balance.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, appealed to the Law Enforcement Agencies to deploy tact and caution in the course of enforcing the lockdown order, even, in the face of provocation.

“We similarly appeal to all Nigerians to be law abiding, exercise patience and self-restraint.

“The message from Mr President is that no Nigerian should on account of these rules suffer any harm or pains during this period or at any time in our national life.

“To the Nigerian traders and business men and women, we appeal to you not hike prices of goods and commodities, during this period as our compassionate nature must prevail.

Mustapha said that the task force has made progress in the mobilisation of resources to re-enforce preparedness and other implementation arrangements.

He, however recognised the dangers which the frontline health workers were exposed to, adding that Government was working with other stakeholders to structure the medical and life insurance cover for their protection.

Mustapha assured them of government’s commitment to their safety and urged them to put in their utmost best as they battle to save Nigerians from this ravaging disease.

He added that the role of the Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations in the battle was also well recognised.

The SGF, however urged them to deploy their resources, especially community-based manpower to shore up the arrangements by the sub-national entities.(NAN)

