Nigeria Football League — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigeria football federation has agreed to build on the gains of the country’s new top tier league; on the npfl.tv website, the NPFL is now streamed live.

At a meeting of top executives of the different leagues, President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to improving the different domestic leagues in the country to international standards.

Pinnick, who is seeking a seat on the FIFA Board, promises to ensure that the official quality continues to increase, while appropriate consideration will also be paid to medical, welfare, and security issues at match venues.

The NFF leader also warned the leagues’ officials to be steadfast in their style of administration for the sport’s credibility.

The meeting agreed to ensure adequate officiating by streaming the matches as a response to the many challenges in the past that have troubled the leagues.