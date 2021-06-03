Nigeria, Ethiopia strengthens bilateral relations on industrialization, politics

By Nneka Nwogwugwu

Nigeria and Ethiopia have pledged to strengthen bilateral relations on industrialization, politics, economy, and consular relations.

This was made known when the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, with concurrent accreditation to Djibouti and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, His Excellency, Amb. Victor Adekunle Adeleke, on Monday, while presenting his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency, Madams Sahel-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Amb Adeleke, also said that the Group 4 under the African Union will be revived for their benefits on the multilateral stage.

The Nigerian Principal representative, Ambassador Adeleke presented his letter of Commission to the African Union Chairperson, His Excellency, Moussa Faki Mahamat, where they discussed various issues related to the African Peace Fund, Stabilization Strategy for the Lake Chad Basin, AU Institutional Reforms and Assessed Contribution among others.

The new Ambassador used the opportunity to assure the Chairperson of the African Union of his unflinching support to all AU programs and initiatives.

Amb Adeleke who is a career Diplomat, was former Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, and had served in various capacities in Nigerian Missions in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.