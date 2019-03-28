Nigeria equipped to detect tremor, earthquake – Minister

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Nigeria is adequately prepared to monitor and detect earth moving incidences, tremors and minor quakes experienced in some parts of the country.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Bwari Abubakar, Thursday during the defence of the ministry’s budget for 2019 fiscal year at the Senate.

The minister said the federal government has acquired and installed high sensitivity seismometers for this purpose.

He told the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy that the earth movement monitoring device was acquired as part of measures to address the country’s geological security, explaining that the device was installed at the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) premises in Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kaduna.

The effort, he said was accelerated in response to the recent persistent earth tremors experienced in the country, most especially around Abuja.

Abubakar said that the proactive measure became necessary in order to predict, detect and monitor earth movements and earthquake related activities.

The minister however, said the growth of the mining industry is being threatened by insufficient and untimely release of funds, direct intervention by states in the management of mineral resources, multiple taxation by states and local governments and inadequate geological data.

Others, he said include, limited supporting infrastructure, insecurity of mine fields, especially in Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau and in the North East region and illegal mining and community challenges.

However, he stated that there was no doubt that the mining sector could do better if leakages were blocked.

Earlier, the Senate Committee Chairman, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, asked the minister to furnish the committee with a detailed breakdown of the budget, declaring that the committee believes the revenue capacity of the mining sector should be raised for the country to benefit.

The committee also said that steps should be taken to position the sector to take its pride of place in the scheme of things in the country.