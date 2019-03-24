Nigeria Elections: Ndigbo will never be intimidated, South East leaders assure

Patrick Okohue

Leaders of Ohanaeze Indigbo and Igbos in general have said that the Igbo people of South East Nigeria, living across the country would continue to ply their trade and exercise their rights wherever they live without fear.

Speaking after a visit to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, John Nnia Nwodo in Enugu, at the weekend, former Minister of Health, Professor ABC Nwosu, said the Igbo person living in Owerri, Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Aba, Enugu, Warri or Asaba cannot be afraid to speak their mind and express their full citizenship rights and their dissatisfaction with the way they are being treated politically in Nigeria.

He said, “It was clear that Ndigb are not afraid and will not be afraid in Nigeria whether in Owerri, Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Aba, Enugu, Warri or Asaba to express their full citizenship rights and their dissatisfaction with the way they are being treated politically in Nigeria.

The post election thinking of every Onye Igbo must be Igbo renaissance in a Nigeria that works.”

Nwosu said the visit was to congratulate Nwodo “for his enlightened, focused and selfless leadership of Ndigbo in the trying period before and during the last elections.”

The delegation, led by High Chief Senator Ben Obi, included former governors Achike Udenwa and Okwesilieze Nwodo, Senator Azu Agboti, first Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and former Ministers, Chief Dubem Onyia and Processor ABC Nwosu.

The delegation thanked the Ohanaeze President General for standing firm on the priority Igbo position for the restructuring of Nigeria based on greater devolution of power and resources from the centre to the federating units and praised the President General for ignoring saboteurs of Igbo cause because he has been vindicated by the massive Igbo votes along the direction that Ohanaeze had endorsed.

Nwosu added that “The delegation pledged their personal unflinching support and loyalty for the President General and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure that this task of restructuring Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens is accomplished.

“The delegation was proud that the principled stand of Ndigbo on restructuring was galvanized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the very capable leadership of the President General and this resulted in the massive turnout of Ndigbo at the last general elections, not only in the South East but throughout Nigeria, and vowed to assist the President General to ensure that Nigeria shall continue to feel the weight of Igbo votes until restructuring is accomplished, and those who continued to ignore Igbo votes in Nigeria do so at their risk.