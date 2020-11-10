Nigeria economy rigged in favour of the rich — Peterside

The founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, has said the FG actions of opening the border to only Dangote Industries Limited is a justification of the claims that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of connected people, Daily Times gathered.

Peterside said on Tuesday that legitimate exporters and importers should be allowed to move their goods across the borders.

“Allowing legitimate exporters and importers to move their goods across the border should be a no-brainer.

“Why refuse everybody else and allow only one company (Dangote)?

“This is why some of us argue that the Nigerian economy is rigged in favour of a handful of well-connected persons,” he said on his Twitter handle.

The value of Nigeria’s non-oil exports declined by 11.1 per cent to $320m in August on the back of the border closure, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Why palliative distribution was delayed — CACOVID