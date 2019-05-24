Nigeria congratulates India on successful election

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their election victory.

As Nigeria’s largest trade partner, President Buhari appreciates the mutually beneficial Nigeria-India relationship and looks forward to expanding existing cooperation on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and health.

The President recalls that under Prime Minister Modi, India hosted the successful India-Africa Forum in October 2015 and Nigeria proudly recognizes India as a strategic development partner on the continent.

The Nigerian leader wishes the Indian Prime Minister a successful new term in office that ushers in more prosperity, progress and stability to the people of the world’s largest democracy.