Nigeria has joined the global community to commemorate the First ‘’World Patient Safety Day’’ in alliance with the decision at the 72nd World Health Assembly for member countries.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehaneri who disclosed that the objective of the first World Patient Safety Day is to create global awareness on patient safety pointed out that safety of patients during the provision of health services should be a top priority.

Dr. Osagie while addressing a press conference to commemorate the First World Patient Safety Day celebration, at the Ministry’s headquarters, in Abuja emphasized that technologically advanced care must also include clear safety protocols as prerequisite for strengthening health care delivery.

The Minister reiterated that, for Nigeria to make progress towards effective Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and sustainable Development Goal, the country must ensure healthy lives and promote health and well- being for all.

Dr Osagie stated that Patients safety practice means faithful adherence to process, rules and protocols, which if applied, reduced the risk of any adverse event resulting from a person’s exposure to the health –care system with the aim of making health care safer for both patients and the service provider.

“adequate data for understanding the problems associated with patient safety at all levels of health care undertake evidence based planning and studies to address the issues.”

While calling on all stakeholders to support government’s efforts to maintain quality of care at all level, the minister added that the Ministry is working towards strengthening the health sector leadership capacities, organizational culture on Patient right and patients safety and quality across all level of care.

In his remarks, the World Health Organisation, Officer in Charge, Dr. Clement Peter said, for Nigeria to achieve the UHC, patients must be put at the forefront of health care delivery.

Dr. Peter further called on the Nigerian Government to come up with policies, tools and strategies that would promote patient safety.