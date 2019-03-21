Nigeria close to U-19 world cricket cup qualifier

Nigeria is close to qualifying for the U-19 cricket World Cup as the nation’s team recorded a big upset against tournament favourite Uganda with 30 runs, to remain the only unbeaten team at the African Qualifiers in Windhoek, Namibia.

Though Nigeria struggled in the opening stages of the game as they lost 4 wickets in the first 15 overs with just 14 runs on the board, they were able to turn the tide regardless of the pedigree of the Ugandan side.

The partnership between Nigerian Captain, Sylvester Okpe, and Samuel Mba secured a lifesaving 54 runs that eventually raised the tally to 110 before running all out at 48 overs.



In all, Samuel Mba totaled a priceless 56 runs off 135 balls, supported by Sylvester Okpe with 26 runs as the best performer with the bat for Nigeria.