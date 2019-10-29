Five-time U-17 kings Nigeria Golden Eaglets started slow in their opening win over Hungary, but got out of trouble against Ecuador.
The Nigerian team beat Ecuador 3 2 with Ibrahim Said scoring all Nigeria’s three goals and Johan Mina and an Own Goal by Nigeria’s Daniel Jinadu for Ecuador
Nigeria had 53% ball possession and Ecuador had 47%
With this win Nigeria now top Group B with six-point and are qualified a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup
N100bn needed to revive Cotton, Textile, Garment industries – Emefiele
Nigeria takes on Australia on Friday in the Group B final fixture.
With the first matches logged for all 24 participants at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™, jockeying for places in the knockout stage is set to intensify on Tuesday.
Three-time champions and Group A co-leaders Brazil can do wonders for their last-16 prospects with another strong outing; this time New Zealand beckons at the Estadio Bezerrao. The other match-up of the group pits newcomers Angola against Canada. Fresh off their maiden match and first win at a U-17 world finals, can the Palanquinhas make it two for two?
. La Tri netted twice in the first nine minutes to
Discussion about this post