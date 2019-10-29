Five-time U-17 kings Nigeria Golden Eaglets started slow in their opening win over Hungary, but got out of trouble against Ecuador.

John Mercado of Ecuador and Charles Etim of Nigeria fight for the ball

The Nigerian team beat Ecuador 3 2 with Ibrahim Said scoring all Nigeria’s three goals and Johan Mina and an Own Goal by Nigeria’s Daniel Jinadu for Ecuador

Nigeria had 53% ball possession and Ecuador had 47%

With this win Nigeria now top Group B with six-point and are qualified a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Nigeria takes on Australia on Friday in the Group B final fixture.

With the first matches logged for all 24 participants at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™, jockeying for places in the knockout stage is set to intensify on Tuesday.

Three-time champions and Group A co-leaders Brazil can do wonders for their last-16 prospects with another strong outing; this time New Zealand beckons at the Estadio Bezerrao. The other match-up of the group pits newcomers Angola against Canada. Fresh off their maiden match and first win at a U-17 world finals, can the Palanquinhas make it two for two?